AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Down to $18.81

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.81, but opened at $17.23. AerSale shares last traded at $17.10, with a volume of 302 shares changing hands.

ASLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get AerSale alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AerSale by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AerSale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AerSale by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.