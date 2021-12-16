Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $1.007 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

