Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $859,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 113.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,040,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,196,000 after purchasing an additional 60,412 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,927,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,748,000 after purchasing an additional 87,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,741,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,561,000 after purchasing an additional 460,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.51. 3,194,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68.

