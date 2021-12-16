Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $395,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 88,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 39,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,546,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $368.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

