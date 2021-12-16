Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $102.80 and last traded at $102.95. 240,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,837,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average is $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock worth $24,844,019. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231,859 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 32.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 158.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $278,280,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

