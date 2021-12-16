Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,907 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 42,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Aflac by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 367,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Aflac by 18.7% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $490,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $57.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $58.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,058 shares of company stock valued at $975,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

