Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Short Interest Update

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 289.4% from the November 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

HPMCF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22. Africa Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm builds a portfolio of exploration and production assets in Namibia and South Africa. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.