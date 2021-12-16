AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend payment by 42.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $25.71.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

