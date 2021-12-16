AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Down 40.4% in November

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,700 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the November 15th total of 727,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $40.43 on Thursday. AIA Group has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AIA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AIA Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

