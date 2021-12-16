Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $532.71 Million

Analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to report $532.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $518.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $546.88 million. Air Lease reported sales of $489.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Air Lease stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.14. 11,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.