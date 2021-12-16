Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $188.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised Airbnb from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.47.

ABNB opened at $168.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.68. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $124.91 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion and a PE ratio of -13.92.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $4,232,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,103,413 shares of company stock valued at $204,141,683. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 532,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after purchasing an additional 274,173 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbnb (ABNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.