Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ALG opened at $145.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.67. Alamo Group has a one year low of $134.29 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $79,157.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,021 shares of company stock worth $2,488,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.