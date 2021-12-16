Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $205.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $199.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ALB. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $239.38.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $239.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.45. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 426,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,623,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

