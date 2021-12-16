Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up to $47.78

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.78, but opened at $49.65. Alcoa shares last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 80,665 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

