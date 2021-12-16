Alexandra Drapack Sells 150,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Alexandra Drapack sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total transaction of C$535,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,516.

Alexandra Drapack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Alexandra Drapack acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00.

OSK stock opened at C$3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.98. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -90.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of C$2.33 and a 1 year high of C$3.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

