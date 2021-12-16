Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after buying an additional 175,462 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after buying an additional 2,567,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,045,000. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

