Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at TD Securities

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AQN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,511,000 after purchasing an additional 175,462 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $3,045,000. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.