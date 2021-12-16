Alicia M. Gift Acquires 1,400 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Treasurer Alicia M. Gift purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $10,066.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alicia M. Gift also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Alicia M. Gift bought 1,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $7,300.00.

TURN stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $8.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

