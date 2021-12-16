Alicia M. Gift Acquires 1,400 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Treasurer Alicia M. Gift purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $10,066.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alicia M. Gift also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Alicia M. Gift bought 1,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $7,300.00.
TURN stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $8.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29.
180 Degree Capital Company Profile
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
