Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up to $11.56

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $12.39. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 383 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.