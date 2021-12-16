Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.45

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.45 and traded as high as C$52.19. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$50.00, with a volume of 1,402,306 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57.

In other news, Director Jacques D’amours sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.53, for a total value of C$1,136,180.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$761,520,300.30. Also, Director Éric Boyko purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$46.99 per share, with a total value of C$117,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$258,445.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

