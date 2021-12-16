AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the November 15th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $723,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 66,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,758. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $15.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

