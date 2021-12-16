Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alliant Energy plans to strengthen and expand its infrastructure, retire coal-fired production units, add clean assets to its generation, and become carbon neutral by 2050. Clean asset additions to its portfolio will help it efficiently meet the demands of an expanding customer base. Alliant Energy has plans to invest $5.8 billion between 2022 and 2025. Stable returns from regulated assets provide it with earnings visibility. It has sufficient liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. Shares of Alliant have outperformed the industry in the past month. However, dependence on third-party electric transmission systems remains a headwind. The pandemic outbreak had a direct or indirect impact on the demand for its services. It is also subject to regulations and fulfillment of new conditions, which could further increase operating expenses.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on LNT. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 40.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 111.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $4,001,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

