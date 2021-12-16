Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.23. Allot Communications shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 175,517 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLT. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $431.32 million, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications in the second quarter worth about $477,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allot Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications in the second quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

