Alpaca Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.34 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 16th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $72.30 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056389 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.34 or 0.08312339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00079112 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,337.30 or 0.99323095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00052378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpaca Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

