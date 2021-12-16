Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $8,598,750.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total transaction of $8,598,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,887.79, for a total transaction of $8,663,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total transaction of $8,944,290.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total transaction of $8,625,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $47.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,947.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,914. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,901.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,764.45. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 91.8% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

