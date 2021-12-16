Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,928.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,889.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,730.82. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

