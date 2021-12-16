Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 123.1% in November

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 123.1% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APELY opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. Alps Alpine has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $30.78.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. Alps Alpine had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 0.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alps Alpine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.