Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 42,687 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $3,146,458.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $72.67 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -908.26 and a beta of 1.52.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.