Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder George J. Christ Sells 42,687 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $3,146,458.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $72.67 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $82.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -908.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 8,180,589 shares of the software’s stock valued at $563,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,306 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock worth $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 276,600 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Altair Engineering by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 806,607 shares of the software’s stock worth $55,608,000 after purchasing an additional 250,784 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,711,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALTR. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

