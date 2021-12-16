Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Up 5.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $15.55 and last traded at $15.52. 127,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,079,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Specifically, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $17,270,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 339.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 530,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after buying an additional 409,900 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 33.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 16,501 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

