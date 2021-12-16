Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alumina from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

AWCMY opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. Alumina has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

