Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “
Shares of ACH stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.
About Aluminum Co. of China
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.
