Alwyn Dawkins Sells 1,000 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total transaction of $320,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alwyn Dawkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of Gartner stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total transaction of $332,351.95.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $327.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.74 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

