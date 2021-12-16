ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.08, but opened at $23.04. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 2,783 shares trading hands.

ALXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

In other news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $400,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 582,304 shares of company stock valued at $18,434,842. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after buying an additional 970,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after buying an additional 114,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after buying an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 3.48.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

