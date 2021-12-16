ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $53.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.08, but opened at $23.04. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 2,783 shares trading hands.
ALXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.
In other news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $8,902,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $400,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 582,304 shares of company stock valued at $18,434,842. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 3.48.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.
