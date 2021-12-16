Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMADY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. Amadeus IT Group has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $871.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.48 million. On average, analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.