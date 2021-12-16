American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 847 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AAT opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. American Assets Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,999,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,067,000 after purchasing an additional 254,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.