American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 847 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $30,212.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE AAT opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 91.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. American Assets Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,999,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,905,000 after purchasing an additional 62,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,989,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,495,000 after purchasing an additional 125,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,530,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,067,000 after purchasing an additional 254,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
