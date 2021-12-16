American Research & Management Co. Acquires 47 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,850,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,930 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,052,801,000 after buying an additional 173,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,014,647,000 after buying an additional 381,863 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,491,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.20.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $9.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $641.57. The company had a trading volume of 10,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,571. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $620.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.96. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $666.65. The stock has a market cap of $252.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

