American Research & Management Co. Purchases 41 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,947.37 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,901.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,764.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock valued at $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

