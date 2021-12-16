Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,350 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATA opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

