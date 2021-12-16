AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,448,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $125.06. 10,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,179. The firm has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $129.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 2,040.08% and a net margin of 0.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,131 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,607 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.