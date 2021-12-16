AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABC opened at $123.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.19. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 16,027 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.83, for a total value of $2,016,677.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,131 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,607. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

