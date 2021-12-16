AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Hits New 1-Year High at $143.89

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.89 and last traded at $143.65, with a volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.75.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

