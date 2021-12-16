AMG National Trust Bank Buys 1,665 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.03. 34,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.87. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.21 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

