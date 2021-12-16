AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $35,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,165. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

