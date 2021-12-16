AMG National Trust Bank Has $16.77 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $361.17. The company had a trading volume of 256,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,177. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $297.42 and a one year high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

