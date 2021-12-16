AMG National Trust Bank Sells 380 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,489,000 after acquiring an additional 842,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after acquiring an additional 346,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,273,000 after buying an additional 190,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.15. The company had a trading volume of 44,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,651. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.58 and its 200-day moving average is $156.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $238.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $171.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

