Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

AMPE stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.65. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 241.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4,882.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 107.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,108 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 431.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,216 shares in the last quarter. 22.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

