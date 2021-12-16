Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $64.91.

