ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.38. ANA has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. ANA had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. operates as a holding company, which provides domestic and international air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade & Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation segment provides domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

