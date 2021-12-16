Analysts Anticipate Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 21,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $477,254.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,683,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,051,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71. Clearwater Analytics has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

