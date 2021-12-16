Analysts Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post earnings per share of $2.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.56. Five Below posted earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 2,394.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after purchasing an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $49,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 269.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $189.70 on Monday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $153.34 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.66 and its 200 day moving average is $196.79. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

